Randall hopes to find a family that helps him get into more sports

RICHMOND, Va. -- Randall, or Keith as he likes to be called, is a wonderful child born in 2005. Keith enjoys basketball, video games, and would be interested in learning other sports. Keith would love to participate in a sports recreation league as he finds such joy in athletics.

Keith is an extremely hard worker: is extremely goal oriented, very responsible for his space and belongings, and takes overall pride in order. Keith enjoys the socialization that school provides, and does really well academically.

Keith’s favorite class at school is gym, where he can be active and socialize with classmates and friends. Keith is an avid reader and loves to spend quiet time reading as often as he can. Keith loves animals and has worked with a number of different animals, which is a tremendous joy for him.

Keith is very excited to find a forever home that can provide nurturing support as well as loving environment.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.