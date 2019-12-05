Funky tunes from the Johnny Lee Long Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Johnny Lee Long is a seasoned musician who performs all over central Virginia as a solo artist and with his band. He and the band make a return visit to perform two songs "Get Wit It" and Grooveline/Smurf" and to share about a special upcoming workshop. The BassWay 2019 Bass Clinic is this Saturday, December 7th from 1-4pm at the Westerre Conference Center.