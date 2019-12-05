Police warn residents to ‘be aware’ of counterfeit bills in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. – The Ashland Police Department is warning citizens about counterfeit bills being passed in the area.

Police say the $100 and $20 bills may be marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on the right side of the bill.

Also, the bills may have foreign writing on them or have inconsistencies in printing on the 3-D ribbon security feature. Authorities say the bridges of paper across the counterfeit bills are straight lines, while genuine bridges are uneven.

“Please be aware of these counterfeit bills,” said a police spokesperson.

Police is asking residents to obtain as much information as possible if they see someone trying to pass one of the counterfeit bills. They also ask for citizens to contact their local Police Department and the United States Secret Service.