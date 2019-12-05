🎅Richmond Christmas Parade forecast for Saturday

Celebrate Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready to celebrate Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas at Henricus Historical Park. John Pagano, Interpretation Supervisor, and Randall Benson, Father Christmas, are here to tell us more about this festive journey through the years. Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas takes place Saturday, December 14th from 12p to 5pm at Henricus Historical Park. For more information visit their website by clicking here.

