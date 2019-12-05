🎅Bundle up! Here’s the Richmond Christmas Parade forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Although highs will get into the low and mid 50s on Friday, a cold front will bring some colder temperatures for Saturday.

Temperatures will be near freezing around daybreak, and then rise into the 40s for the start of the parade at 10 a.m. A northerly breeze will make it feel a few degrees colder.

There could be a few clouds leftover around sunrise, by skies should turn mostly sunny for the parade.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 40s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.