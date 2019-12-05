RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Animal League is the area's oldest non-profit "no-kill" shelter and is committed to helping animals find their forever homes. Their annual Operation Silent Night initiative kicks off tomorrow and here to tell us more are Elizabeth Thomas and Kaicee Robertson. Operation Silent Night takes place December 6th through December 23rd with special price adoptions and fostering opportunities. Their Luminaria Ceremony is Monday, December 23rd at 5:30pm at the RAL Shelter located in North Chesterfield. For more information, click here.
Adopt or foster an animal this holiday season with Richmond Animal League
