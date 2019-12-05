33RD Annual Court End Christmas
RICHMOND, Va.– Visit nine historic sites for free this weekend……
Sunday, Dec. 8, from 12 – 4pm at the Valentine
The Valentine
The Valentine First Freedom Center
The Governor’s Mansion
The Virginia State Capitol
Monumental Church
The John Marshall House
Historic St. John’s Church
The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy
Masons’ Hall
An annual holiday tradition in downtown Richmond, celebrating the season while exploring RVA’s history and enjoying a variety of activities and performances. Nine historic sites will open their doors for a day of free admission and holiday festivities for Court End Christmas, the family-friendly event offers Carriage rides, carolers, living history, live music, children’s crafts, gift shops and more. A complimentary shuttle will circulate among all sites throughout the event. The event is rain or shine. This community tradition also includes free admission and shuttle transportation to the following historic sites:
There will also be children’s activities, performances, refreshments, gift shops, music, entertainment, tours and much more. Ardent Craft Ales and 103.7 Play will be on-site at the Valentine. For more information visit
https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/featured-events/court-end-christmas/