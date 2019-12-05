× 33RD Annual Court End Christmas

RICHMOND, Va.– Visit nine historic sites for free this weekend……

Sunday, Dec. 8, from 12 – 4pm at the Valentine

The Valentine

The Valentine First Freedom Center

The Governor’s Mansion

The Virginia State Capitol

Monumental Church

The John Marshall House

Historic St. John’s Church

The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy

Masons’ Hall

An annual holiday tradition in downtown Richmond, celebrating the season while exploring RVA’s history and enjoying a variety of activities and performances. Nine historic sites will open their doors for a day of free admission and holiday festivities for Court End Christmas, the family-friendly event offers Carriage rides, carolers, living history, live music, children’s crafts, gift shops and more. A complimentary shuttle will circulate among all sites throughout the event. The event is rain or shine. This community tradition also includes free admission and shuttle transportation to the following historic sites:

There will also be children’s activities, performances, refreshments, gift shops, music, entertainment, tours and much more. Ardent Craft Ales and 103.7 Play will be on-site at the Valentine. For more information visit

https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/featured-events/court-end-christmas/