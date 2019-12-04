× The Tin Pan

RICHMOND, Va..– The Tin Pan is an intimate concert setting where you enjoy top musical acts, with food and drinks and you can even meet the artists after each performance.

Some of The Tin Pan’s Holiday concerts include:

C.J. Chenier 12/4/9

Marcus Johnson Smooth Jazz Christmas 12/7/19

Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Tour – 12/13/19

Street Corner Symphony – 12/17/19

Phil Vassar – 1/8/20

Maysa (2 showtimes) – 1/12/20

Eric Benet – 1/18/20

For more details on these and other concerts visit https://www.tinpanrva.com/ or call (804) 447-8189.

The Tin Pan is in the Quioccasin Station Shopping Center, 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, VA 23229