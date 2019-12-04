The Tin Pan

Posted 2:45 pm, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:49PM, December 4, 2019

RICHMOND, Va..– The Tin Pan is an intimate concert setting where you enjoy top musical acts, with food and drinks and you can even meet the artists after each performance.

Some of The Tin Pan’s Holiday concerts include:

C.J. Chenier 12/4/9
Marcus Johnson Smooth Jazz Christmas 12/7/19
 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Tour – 12/13/19
Street Corner Symphony – 12/17/19
Phil Vassar –  1/8/20
Maysa (2 showtimes) – 1/12/20
Eric Benet – 1/18/20

For more details on these and other concerts visit https://www.tinpanrva.com/ or call  (804) 447-8189.
The Tin Pan is in the Quioccasin Station Shopping Center, 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, VA 23229

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.