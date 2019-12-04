RICHMOND, Va. - The Run-A-Latke 5K and One-Miler is the only race of its kind in Central Virginia, and it's coming up next Sunday, December 15th. The race benefits the Rudlin Torah Academy. Runners and walkers of all levels, yes that means YOU, can take part in the fun 'out and back' course. The One-Miler begins at 9:30 AM and the 5K begins at 10 AM. Start and finish is at the Weinstein JCC located at 5403 Monument Avenue. Please plan to arrive and park early as the crowds can get large. Wendy Weisberger, Race Director, joins us to tell us more about the event! For tickets and more information visit www.runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/RunALatke.
The 10th Annual “Run-A-Latke 5K and One-Miler”
