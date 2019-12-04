Renew Health and Wellness presents their ‘Clean Start’ weight-loss program

RICHMOND, Va. - It's never too late to get in shape, lose weight, and feel great! Renew Health and Wellness has a 'Clean Start' weight-loss program that you might want to consider. Today we are joined by Trish Banks, Renew Health and Wellness Consultant, and she is going to tell us more about the program. The 'Clean Start' weight-loss program is a 12 week program designed for women to lose 25-35 pounds and for men to lose 30-40 pounds. The program is very safe, quick, and effective. Renew Health and Wellness is located at 10120 West Broad Street Suite F in Glen Allen, VA. For more information call 804-420-8889 or visit www.RenewMeToday.com.
