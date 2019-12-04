R Home Magazine presents “Holiday House Tours”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Holiday decorations are going up, and this month you have a chance to tour some of the area's most historic and decked out homes. Here to tell us about the four upcoming holiday house tours is Susan Morgan, Managing Editor at R Home Magazine. The 4th Annual Holiday Homes Tour is Sunday, December 8th from noon to 5 PM, for tickets and more information visit www.petersburghomestour.com or call 804-732-9882. The Richmond Chapel Guild Christmas House Tour takes place Thursday, December 12th from 10 AM to 4 PM, for tickets and more information visit www.chaplaincy.richmond.edu/chapel/guild.html or call 804-289-8500. The 57th Annual Fan District Association Holiday House will be Saturday and Sunday, December 14th and 15th from noon to 5 PM each day, for tickets and more information visit www.fandistrict.org/HHT-2019/. The Church Hill Holiday House Tour takes place Sunday, December 15th from noon to 5 PM, for tickets and more information visitwww.churchhill.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}