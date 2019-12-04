Richmond student collects 100-plus books for abilities library to inspire classmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond student is inspiring classmates by showing them what they can do despite daily challenges they may face.

Brennan, a middle school student at Richmond's Northstar Academy, donated the Discovering Abilities Library at the school.

Each book features a main character living with a disability.

Brennan said she wants others to be able to read about real people and characters who have disabilities -- how they overcame them, and their accomplishments.

Brennan said she came up with the idea for the library “so that kids can read about famous people overcoming challenges.”

Brennan's family, friends, classmates and teachers have helped her collect more than 100 books.

