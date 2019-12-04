New Kent football coach arrested after alleged locker room assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The New Kent High School head football coach was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a player.

Deputies said with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old John William Fulks allegedly assaulted a juvenile player on Friday, Nov. 8.

“The incident was reported to have taken place in the locker room before an away game,” Sheriff Joe McLaughlin Jr. said.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrested Fulks, who was arrested Wednesday for simple assault, was released on his own recognizance.

Deputies said the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and New Kent Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

Officials said no additional details could be released since the incident involves a juvenile.

