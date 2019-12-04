East End house fire started in back bedroom, crews say

Posted 4:09 pm, December 4, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — No one was injured after a home in Richmond’s East End caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the single-story home in the 1800 block of N. 19th Street in the Eastview neighborhood.

“They were able to quickly locate and extinguish the fire,” officials posted. “Primary/secondary searches were conducted, neg results.”

Crews at the scene told reporter Cameron Thompson the fire started in a back bedroom.

There is no word on what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.