💪Crunch Fitness trainer pumped after getting CBS 6 surprise

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. What started in December of 2015 as our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness, evolved into our popular weekly CBS 6 Gives surprises.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Frances Peyton and Producer Alex Sosik surprised Alex's personal trainer, Julia Anderson, 22, at Crunch Fitness in Scott's Addition.

"This is my general passion, and I am so excited that I get to help people reach their goals," Anderson said.

"I also had a coach that helped walk me through my goal."

Julia's brother has multiple sclerosis, and the two left their home in Florida and moved to Richmond so he could continue getting the best treatment possible.

She does physical therapy with him nightly, and largely contributes to his hospital bills.

Julia is also in the middle of her own fitness journey, losing 60 pounds over the last year and gaining 10 pounds of muscle.

She is known for loving and serving those around her in addition to remaining committed to her personal progress.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.