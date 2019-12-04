Additional security at Lucille Brown Middle; no threat on campus

RICHMOND, Va. — Additional security was on hand during dismissal Wednesday at Lucille Brown Middle School in Richmond following the investigation of a potential security issue.

A student made a verbal threat on campus, a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

“RPS Safety and Security and other supporting agencies collaborated to thoroughly investigate the matter and determined that there was no imminent threat on campus,” Richmond Schools spokesperson Danielle Pierce said.

Richmond Police continue to investigate the situation.

