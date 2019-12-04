Jazz Nativity with David Esleck perform “My Favorite Things” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”

RICHMOND, Va. - Each December, Gayton Baptist Church holds a series of Jazz-Inspired Christmas Concerts with proceeds that benefit "Feed My Starving Children," a non-profit organization that packages food and distributes it worldwide to those in need. The popular concert series kicks off this Friday, December 6th, but this morning you get a front row seat! Jazz Nativity joins us today with David Esleck to perform "My Favorite Things," and "Infant Holy, Infant Lowly." The church is hosting five Jazz Nativity concerts at 7 PM on Friday, December 6th, 4 PM and 7 PM on Saturday, December 7th, and two new matinee shows at 2 PM and 5 PM on Sunday, December 8th.  For ticket information visit www.gayton.church

