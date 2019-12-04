RICHMOND, Va. - Each December, Gayton Baptist Church holds a series of Jazz-Inspired Christmas Concerts with proceeds that benefit "Feed My Starving Children," a non-profit organization that packages food and distributes it worldwide to those in need. The popular concert series kicks off this Friday, December 6th, but this morning you get a front row seat! Jazz Nativity joins us today with David Esleck to perform "My Favorite Things," and "Infant Holy, Infant Lowly." The church is hosting five Jazz Nativity concerts at 7 PM on Friday, December 6th, 4 PM and 7 PM on Saturday, December 7th, and two new matinee shows at 2 PM and 5 PM on Sunday, December 8th. For ticket information visit www.gayton.church
Jazz Nativity with David Esleck perform “My Favorite Things” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”
-
The 12th Annual ‘No Room At The Inn’ nativity event
-
“The Embalmers” Inject Spooky Tunes In Studio
-
Celebrating 40 Years as Virginia’s Jazz Service Organization
-
Richmond Jazz Society’s 40th Anniversary
-
“Sideline” performs the International Bluegrass Song of the Year
-
-
Richmond firefighter killed protecting son: ‘Her last act of love’
-
The holiday season is the Best PART of Virginia
-
Here’s how to get two tickets for the price of one at The National
-
Trombone Shorty shares sweet sounds, sound advice with Short Pump students
-
The Tin Pan
-
-
Audacity Brass Band
-
A-List Weekend Events: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk & More
-
Broadway In Richmond presents HAMILTON!