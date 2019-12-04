× Abandoned dog found stuffed in duffle bag

HOPEWELL, Va. — An investigation is underway into who put a dog in a duffle bag and abandoned it on Western Street in Hopewell.

“The bag and contents had been dropped over a fence,” a spokesperson with Hopewell Animal Services posted on social media. “We are working to collect camera footage, but are asking for the public’s help in sharing this. We would like to have a chat with those responsible.”

The dog was discovered December 1, 2019, around noon.

Anyone with information was asked to call 804-541-2204.