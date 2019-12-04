Henrico leaders look to future, celebrate 2019 successes: ‘The county is hot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In Henrico's State of the County Address Wednesday, leaders detailed not only what has been accomplished in 2019, but what is to come.

From new schools, to booming businesses and an award-winning transit system, County Manager John Vithoulkas and other leaders, said 2019 has been one of a kind.

"The county is hot right now, from a development standpoint. In all corners of the county, development is happening," Henrico County Executive Director Anthony Romanello said. "I think we've got great momentum going into 2020."

Hundreds of Henrico business leaders, and county and school officials met to celebrate those accomplishments -- and to look to the future.

"You look at what's happening at Regency Square with NOVA aquatics... You look at what's happening at Virginia Center Commons with Rebkee," said Vithoulkas. "You’re seeing transit enhancements that were made this year -- the largest expansion in transit in the past 25 years, and it’s been successful."

Vithoulkas said on top of that, Henrico’s economy is booming. He said the county is now home to 193,000 jobs and that only Fairfax County has more jobs in the state of Virginia.

"There’s a buzz, if you will, that’s afoot, and it's a really good time," said Vithoulkas.

Some of the projects Vithoulkas said you can plan to see in the coming years include a new indoor sports and convocation center at the Virginia Center Commons, two new high schools (J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs) which are expected to open in two years, and a bike trail that will go from Petersburg to Ashland, among other things.

“In Henrico we choose to be unafraid,” said Vithoulkas. “In a figurative sense, we choose to go to the moon.”