Wawa and Hardywood team up to produce Coffee Cake beer

RICHMOND, Va. — Wawa has teamed up with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to create a specialty barrel-aged beer called Coffee Cake Reserve Stout.

The 6% ABV canned beer will be available at Wawa locations around Central Virginia.

“Best known for spiced stouts including the ever-popular Gingerbread Stout, Hardywood’s breakfast beer combines Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee with an oatmeal stout with vanilla bean, cinnamon spice, brown sugar and coconut to create a flavor of freshly dipped coffee cake,” Wawa posted online about the collaboration.

In addition to Hardywood, Wawa worked with Coppertail Brewing Company in Tampa and 2SP Brewing Company in Pennsylvania.

Wawa and 2SP made a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout last year.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do,” Mike Sherlock, Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer, said. “We couldn’t have asked for better partners in working with 2SP, Hardywood and Coppertail, as they have all brought their unique talents to the table and we all can’t wait for our communities to experience these recipes.”

