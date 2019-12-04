× Energetic Ronald loves being active in the outdoors

RICHMOND, Va. — Ronald is a funny, energetic eight-year-old kid who loves being active in the outdoors, including water activities.

He enjoys helping people and his relationship with his foster mother has displayed his ability to connect to others.

He is good at clearly expressing his emotions and he can present as mature for his age.

Ronald does struggle with controlling his anger and has tantrums where he displays challenging behaviors. He would do well with a family that is active and willing to be patient with him through the transition as he settles into a new home.

To contact Connecting Hearts call 804-308-5946 or email jwpitzer@connectingheartsva.org.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.