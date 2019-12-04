Be prepared for road closures during the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. — While floats, balloons, and marching bands parade along West Broad Street on Saturday for the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, several roads in the area will be closed to traffic.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect until 2 p.m.

West Broad Street between Terminal Place and North 8th Street

DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Myers Street

North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets

East Leigh Street between 4th and 9th Streets

East Marshall between 3rd and 7th Streets

“Major city thoroughfares such as Broad Street and Leigh Street will be affected,” a Richmond Police spokesperson warned. “No Parking zones along the route will go into effect beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 until 3 p.m.”

If you cannot make it to the parade route in person, who can watch the parade on CBS 6 or stream it live on WTVR.com.