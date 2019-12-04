× Chopt will open Short Pump salad shop

SHORT PUMP, Va. — After taking a bite out of Willow Lawn and with a downtown location already in the works, a salad-centered restaurant chain is expanding to Short Pump.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. is opening its third metro Richmond location in the Trader Joe’s-anchored Short Pump Station retail center at 11301 W. Broad St., Suite 109.

