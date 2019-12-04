LAST CHANCE: 🎁Win $500 in Virginia Lottery Holiday Scratchers

Chopt will open Short Pump salad shop

Posted 8:35 am, December 4, 2019, by

Chopt Creative Salad Co. will soon join several other national restaurants and retailers in Short Pump Station. (Building photos by J. Elias O’Neal; salad photo courtesy Chopt)

SHORT PUMP, Va. — After taking a bite out of Willow Lawn and with a downtown location already in the works, a salad-centered restaurant chain is expanding to Short Pump.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. is opening its third metro Richmond location in the Trader Joe’s-anchored Short Pump Station retail center at 11301 W. Broad St., Suite 109.

Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.