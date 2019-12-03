Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Whitney & The Saying Goes made their debut appearance on Virginia This Morning. This band is comprised of Joel Worford (guitar, vocals), Jon Chadwick (drums), Justin Ott (keys), and Chip Hale (bass). Whitney & The Saying Goes is the original music project of Joel "Whitney" Worford. Their music represents the freedom to express and experiment, both sonically and lyrically. With the aim of connecting the history of music with today's trials and innovations, the project works to challenge the boundaries of soul music. The band recently released its debut single, "Corner of 42nd Street" and is working on a debut album. They will be performing on January 3rd at 10 PM at the Savory Grain. To book this band for your next party visit https://www.facebook.com/whitneyandthesayinggoes/