The Valentine presents “The 33rd Annual Court End Christmas”

RICHMOND, Va. - We all have the chance to tour NINE historic locations in Richmond, VA for FREE this holiday season! It's all part of the 33rd annual holiday tradition, "Court End Christmas." Eric Steigleder, PR & Marketing Director for The Valentine, joins us today to tell us more about the annual tradition. The 33rd Annual Court End Christmas will take place Sunday, December 8th from 12 PM to 4 PM. The Valentine is located at 1015 East Clay Street in Richmond, VA. For more information visitwww.TheValentine.org/CourtEnd or call 804-649-0711.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VALENTINE}