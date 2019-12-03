RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to see some beautiful nativities made into a variety of shapes and sizes as they celebrate the birth of Christ at Catholic Church of the Redeemer for their 12th Annual "No Room At The Inn" display. Martha O'Keefe is here with her nativity set-up and to share more details. All proceeds from the event will benefit local and Haitian families facing a housing crisis. "No Room At The Inn" starts this Friday, December 6th with a Gala Preview and continues through Sunday, December 8th. For tickets and more information click here or call 804-746-4911.
The 12th Annual ‘No Room At The Inn” nativity event
