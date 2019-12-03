RVA Holiday Day Party & Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va..-

RVA Holiday Day Party, Saturday, Dec. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Main Stage at 112 North 5th Street in Richmond

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-rva-holiday-day-party-tickets-69461285575

The fourth annual RVA Holiday Day Party by KLM Scholarship Foundation is the "Hottest Holiday Day Party in RVA." Music By DJ DRAKE, and hosted by CBS 6's Shelby Brown. There will be a Cash Bar, Free Hors D'oeuvres (between 3:00pm - 4:30pm) Reserved Seating is available. Door Prizes. Funds raised will benefit book scholarships. For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-rva-holiday-day-party-tickets-69461285575

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Nightly through Jan. 6 from 5 - 10 p.m. (Closed Dec. 24 and 25)

1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond

Tickets $13 for adults | $8 for children age 3-12

www.lewisginter.org

The holiday season brings many events and activities for the whole family to Richmond, including the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The holiday tradition features one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, firepit with s’mores and hot chocolate (for purchase); nightly family activities & more. This year’s theme “Magic in the Air” is inspired by things that fly. Fireflies and flying pigs, spaceships and unicorns take flight across the Garden, suspended on radiant wings of light and even an astronaut made of lights.

The show runs from 5 10 p.m. nightly but is closed Dec. 24 and 25. For more information call at 804-262-9887 or visit them online at www.lewisginter.org.