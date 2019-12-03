RPS parents express mixed reactions to rezoning plan to better integrate schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- While parents across the City of Richmond were rushing to drop off their kids at school Tuesday morning, some spoke to CBS 6 expressing their thoughts following Richmond Public School Board's vote to better integrate Richmond Public Schools.

After a long and at times contentious five hour discussion Monday night, the school board voted 5-4 on a new rezoning plan for the 2020-2012 school year.

School board members decided to go with Revised Plan Y, which redraws the boundaries for all city schools in the West End, Southside and the East End.

It's a move that has received mixed reactions from parents CBS 6 spoke with.

Many had different thoughts, with one expressing how they were pleased the board decided to go with Revised Plan Y. On the other hand, some parents expressed disappointment stating they wanted the pairing option and feels the city's schools need diversity.

Pairing several elementary schools was an original option that brought a lot of controversies.

At Monday night's meeting, the school board deferred making a decision on the rezoning for northside schools, including Holton Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, and Barack Obama Elementary schools.

That decision was put on hold until December 16th.

It's an option some parents on the northside are starting to warm up to.

"At first when the RAC committee came out and I started talking about pairing, I was like no. Barack Obama is the bomb and there is no way I'm going to let them ruin my school and my child’s experience... {but} even as I stand here I have to tell you that no I am totally for pairing now," said one parent Monday night. "After all these comments, I’m for it, because you know why... the kids at Barack Obama they’re doing amazing."

Monday night, the school board also voted to create 50 new spots at Mary Munford Elementary School that will be allocated for students at Carver Elementary School. In addition, the board voted to make Carver and Bellview elementary schools magnet schools.