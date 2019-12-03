Police: Group tricks Richmond gaming machine out of thousands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for a group of people accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Richmond gaming machines.

"[They are seen on video] feeding cash into the machine and using an implement connected to the bill to pull it back out. In this larceny, known as ‘fishing’, the machine registers the bill as a credit and the suspects could then play or cash out the credits," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Several thousands of dollars were reported stolen."

The crime was reported Tuesday, November 5, at Pop’s Bar & Grille on Giant Drive in Richmond.

"Detectives ask anyone who observes suspicious activity at gaming machines to alert management," the Richmond Police spokesperson continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Detective Sovine at 804-646-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.