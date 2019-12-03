Chesterfield Police seeking suspect in armed gas station robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are seeking to identify the man who robbed a gas station late Monday night.

Chesterfield Police responded to the RaceWay Gas Station at 5600 Jefferson Davis Highway for a robbery around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a man suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then left the scene with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, black shoes, and a black mask. He also had a black goatee and mustache.

He was last seen getting into a newer model, dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.  Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

