O’My Dairy Free Gelato seeks another scoop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond-based ice cream startup is aiming for another scoop of investor funding.

O’My Dairy Free Gelato, a nearly 2-year-old company that makes gelato with coconut cream in lieu of milk, is amid a $745,000 capital raise, per SEC documents.

The company was co-founded by Allison Monette and Julie Bishop, food industry veterans who’ve worked at General Mills and Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, respectively. Monette declined to comment on the capital raise when reached Monday.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants?Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

