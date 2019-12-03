× Man killed sitting at red light; friend donates $1,000 to find killer

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg man took out a loan to add to the reward for information following the shooting death of his friend.

William “Joey” Spillane, 27, was killed Wednesday night, November 27, on McKenzie Street in Petersburg.

He was sitting at a red light when someone opened fire in his car. Tom McRae, 70, who was also in the car was injured.

Willie Noise joined Spillane’s friends and family at a remembrance vigil Tuesday along the Appomattox River.

Noise gave Petersburg Police $1,000 to add to their reward to find Spillane’s killer.

“I was in a situation where I could borrow this money, get a loan,” he said. “I’m not going to rest until we find out who is responsible.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.