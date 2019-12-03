Hope Church presents Jingle Jam!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s a Christmas party big enough for the whole family…Jingle Jam returns at Hope Church for a Grinch-themed evening of interactive games, crafts and so much more! Andy Berry, Director of Hope Kids, and CariJoy Johnson, Associate Director of Hope Kids at Hope Church, are here to share more about the experience and to give a sneak peek of one of the games, Grinch-A-Grown Up. Jingle Jam takes place this Saturday, December 7th at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm. Tickets are FREE, but ticket registration is encouraged, so they know you’re coming! For more information visit them online or call 804-708-5330.