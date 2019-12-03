× Here’s how to get free flu shots in Richmond this month

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Public Health Department is offering free flu shots to the community this holiday season.

Free flu vaccinations are available at the Richmond City Health District throughout the month of December to anyone 6-months and older.

No insurance or identification are needed.

Anyone who would like a flu shot can walk into the clinic at 400 East Cary Street during any regular business day throughout December between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Exception dates are Friday, December 13th, and December 24th and 25th for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Health Department reminds Richmonders that it’s especially important for young children, older adults, and people with chronic health conditions to get flu vaccinations and that pregnant women also should be sure to get protection from the flu.