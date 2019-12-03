LAST CHANCE: 🎁Win $500 in Virginia Lottery Holiday Scratchers

Grow a mustache to help local children’s charities

Posted 1:44 pm, December 3, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — For the last 17 years, Mustaches 4 Kids Richmond has been raising money for local children's charities while having a little fun growing mustaches. Mike Keogh and Hunter Marshall of Mustaches 4 Kids are here to share about this year's fundraiser, their goals and their upcoming 'Stache Bash. This year's 'Stache Bash takes place on Friday, December 6th at Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton. For more information visit their website.

