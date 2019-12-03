× Goochland County declares commitment to protect Second Amendment

The Goochland Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously voted to declare the county a Second-Amendment sanctuary city, opposing any efforts to restrict gun ownership in the state.

The 5-0 vote took place after the Board heard several residents speak out on the issue.

“The Board of Supervisors formally committed to supporting our citizen’s second amendment rights and declared its intent to oppose infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms using such legal means as may be expedient,” Paul Drumwright, Administrative Services Manager for Goochland County said.

Goochland joins several other Virginia counties in calling upon legislators to oppose any efforts to restrict gun rights.