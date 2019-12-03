Gifting membership with AAA Mid-Atlantic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The holiday season is here and if you are looking for a great gift idea, you've come to the right place! AAA comes to your rescue when your car breaks down, you need a new battery installed, or if you accidentally lock your keys in your car. They offer much more too! Today we are joined by Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, and she is here to share more details on AAA memberships. For new members: call 1-866-MEMBERS or visit www.aaa.com/join you can join for $52 a year ($1 per week) with the promo code: SAFETYNEW.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}