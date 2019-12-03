× 87-year-old man killed while walking across Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – An 87-year-old Chesterfield man was killed Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said the driver of a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling south in the 6500 block Jefferson Davis Highway when they struck a pedestrian at about 5:05 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 87-year-old Eusebio Pacheco. Police say Pacheco, of the 6200 block of Daleshire Drive, was attempting to cross the road when he was struck.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The area, in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Southbound, remained closed for hours following the crash.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.