Chipotle Chicken Tacos to celebrate Taco Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s Taco Tuesday and we are celebrating with Chef Larry Carey from Diamond Billiards. He is sharing his delicious recipe for Chipotle Chicken Tacos. Diamond Billiards is located at 13184 Midlothian Turnpike.
Ingredients
2 Diced Tomatoes
½ Red Onion Diced
1 Jalapeño Minced
1 Bunch of Cilantro Chopped
2 Tablespoons of Lime Juice
½ cup of Sour Cream
1 lb Boneless Diced Chicken Thighs
3 6in Flour Tortilla
½ Cup Queso Fresco
½ Cup Shredded Lettuce
2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
1 Tablespoon Chipotle Powder
½ Tablespoon Salt
1 Tablespoon Dark Chili Powder
½ Tablespoon Garlic Powder
½ Teaspoon Dried Basil
Prepare Pico De Gallo
- Add diced tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, and red onion in a large mixing bowl
- Add 2 tablespoons lime juice, ½ of prepared cilantro, and salt to taste
- Mix well and refrigerate
Prepare Chipotle Rub
- Place chipotle powder, salt, dark chili powder, garlic powder, and dried basil in a small bowl
- Mix until thoroughly combined
Prepare Chicken
- Season the chicken with chipotle rub seasoning
- Heat pan to medium high heat and add olive oil
- Place chicken in the hot pan and cook until done (165°F)
Prepare Tortillas
- Heat tortillas in a lightly oiled pan
- Leave tortilla for 10 seconds on medium high heat
- Flip and heat for an additional 10 seconds
- Repeat with each tortilla
Assemble the Tacos
- Place tortilla on a flat surface and add chicken
- Then layer on queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and remaining cilantro
- Enjoy!