Brendan King surprises Thanksgiving feast volunteers and families

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. What started in December of 2015 as our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness, evolved into our popular weekly CBS 6 Gives surprises.

CBS 6 reporter Brendan King recently surprised families and volunteers at the 14th annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast held at the Richmond Convention Center.

He presented them with gift cards to help with the holidays.

An estimated 2,800 people attended the feast, according to organizers.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.