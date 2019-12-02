× Foul smell closes Chester elementary school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Persistent fumes following floor work at Wells Elementary in Chesterfield prompted the Chester school’s early closing Monday.

“Over the break, the school division’s hired cleaning vendor redid the floors in our school; however, the smell this morning is still quite noticeable,” the school’s principal said in a message to parents.

The school is closing at 11:15 a.m.

Buses were called back to the school to pick up students and parents were instructed to come to the school and pick up non-bus riders.

“We understand that this change in our dismissal time is an incredible inconvenience,” the principal’s message continued. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to adapt to the situation that have been presented.”

No decision has been made regarding Tuesday’s school schedule.