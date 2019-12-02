Use leftovers to make Chef CoCo’s Turkey Pesto Panini and Pull Aparts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – So much leftover turkey, so little time! Great friend of the show, Sequoia “Chef CoCo” Ross, was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share some delicious recipes you can whip up with all that leftover Thanksgiving turkey. Whether you like it sweet or savory, watch to see Chef CoCo, Bill and Jessica make Turkey Pesto Paninis (savory) and Turkey and Swiss Pull Aparts (sweet).

Turkey & Swiss Pull Aparts

INGREDIENTS

1-1/2 cup Leftover Turkey, Shredded

1/2 cup Leftover Cranberry Sauce

1/4 cup Chopped Pecans

2 Tablespoons Fig Or Apricot Jam

4 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

8 slices (thick) Swiss Cheese

1 package of Hawaiian rolla

2 sticks Butter (melted)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Slice rolls in half. Combine fig or apricot jam with dijon mustard. Spread top side with mustard mixture. Place bottom half in a half sized aluminum pan. Top bottom half with turkey.

Mix together cranberry sauce and pecans and spread over the turkey.

Top with slices of Swiss cheese.

Place Top half over cranberry sauce. Press firmly to seal. Pour melted butter on top.

Cover tightly with foil and place in oven. Allow cheese to melt for 10 minutes. Remove from pan, serve warm!

Turkey and Pesto Panini

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 loaf of French bread, cut into 3-4 equal pieces

1/2 cup pesto, homemade or store-bought

4-8 ounces mozzarella, sliced

2 cups chopped leftover Thanksgiving turkey

1/2 cup tomato jam (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat olive oil in a grill pan over medium-high heat.

Spread 2 tablespoons pesto over 1 side of French bread and top with mozzarella, turkey. Spread tomato jam on top half of bread. Place over turkey, jam side down. Repeat with remaining slices of bread.

Add sandwich to pan and grill until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted, about 2-3 minutes per side.