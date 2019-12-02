Teen killed on Richmond street graduated early, wanted to be a Marine

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified a 17-year-old shooting victim killed Sunday night in Richmond as J’Mari R. Saunders.

Saunders lived a block from where he was killed on Accommodation Street at about 7:02 p.m. Sunday.

“J’mari was ready to change the world. He wanted to be a Marine,” Pastor Rosalinda Rivera wrote in a GoFundMe established for J’Mari’s family. “He was always laughing and full of smiles with a huge heart. He always helped out his mother and two sisters.”

Pastor Rivera said Saunders graduated from the Adult Career Development Center last Spring. He hoped to join the Marine once he turned 18 in 2020.

Police have not yet released information about the person who killed Saunders. Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.