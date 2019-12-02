× Skybridge to connect twin towers planned for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A local development team with a knack for density and height are at it again with their biggest project yet in Manchester.

CMB Development’s Guy Blundon and Purcell Construction CEO Mark Purcell are moving forward with plans to construct a $75 million, two-tower project at 310 W. Sixth St.

The development’s 344 units would be spread between twin 11-story buildings that will rise next door to the group’s previous project: the 10-story, $40 million River’s Edge at Manchester.

