Skybridge to connect twin towers planned for Richmond

Posted 9:07 am, December 2, 2019, by

The two buildings that make up Rivers Edge II will be connected by a 2,500-square-foot skybridge lounge on the top level.

RICHMOND, Va. — A local development team with a knack for density and height are at it again with their biggest project yet in Manchester.

CMB Development’s Guy Blundon and Purcell Construction CEO Mark Purcell are moving forward with plans to construct a $75 million, two-tower project at 310 W. Sixth St.

The development’s 344 units would be spread between twin 11-story buildings that will rise next door to the group’s previous project: the 10-story, $40 million River’s Edge at Manchester.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants?Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.