Richmond School Board votes on plan to better integrate public schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a long and at times contentious 5 hour discussion Monday night, The Richmond School Board has voted 5-4 on a new rezoning plan in order to better integrate Richmond Public Schools.

Revised Plan Y, which redraws the boundaries for all city schools in the West End, Southside and the East End, was chosen Monday night as an alternative to the more controversial pairing of several elementary schools.

The board also voted to create 50 new spots at Mary Mumford elementary school that will be allocated for students at Carver Elementary School.

The Board also voted to make Carver and Bellview elementary schools magnet schools.

The school board is asking the administration to expand open-enrollment to more families across the city so they have access to the lottery system.

However, the school board deferred making a decision on the rezoning for North Side schools, including Holton Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary and Barack Obama Elementary schools.

The board plans to take up the issue on Northside schools at a meeting on December 16.