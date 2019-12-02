🚗 Reba surprises travelers at I-64 rest stop

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- It's become a favorite CBS 6 Christmas tradition. Each December, CBS 6 hosts a Month of Giving. What started in December of 2015 as our way to say thank you to the community through acts of kindness, evolved into our popular weekly CBS 6 Gives surprises.

CBS 6 This Morning anchor Reba Hollingsworth recently surprised Thanksgiving travelers and workers at the Interstate 64 rest stop in New Kent County.

She presented them with gift cards to help with the holidays.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.

