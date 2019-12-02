People in 3,000 Prince George homes, schools urged to boil water before drinking

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George County is urging some people who live and work in the county to boil their tap water before drinking.
“During [recent water main repair], areas of the Prince George County Central System Waterworks experienced low pressure zones, which could make the system susceptible to contamination,” the county posted on social media. “The Prince George County Water System is advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.”
The county hoped any water issues would be resolved within three to five days.
Areas impacted by the water boil advisory include:
Puddledock Rd.
Temple Avenue
Jefferson Point Apartments
Middle Road
The Meadows Subdivision
Prince George Dr.
Birchett Estates
Branchester Lakes
Lee Acres
Rolling Meadows
Commons Dr.
Laurel Spring Rd.
Courts Dr. (Court House area)
Tinsley Charter
Baxter Ridge
Commonwealth Acres
Route 460
South Point Business Park
Clements Junior High
Prince George High School
Beasley Elementary School
Walton Elementary School
Central Wellness Center