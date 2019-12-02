People in 3,000 Prince George homes, schools urged to boil water before drinking

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George County is urging some people who live and work in the county to boil their tap water before drinking.

“During [recent water main repair], areas of the Prince George County Central System Waterworks experienced low pressure zones, which could make the system susceptible to contamination,” the county posted on social media. “The Prince George County Water System is advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.”

The county hoped any water issues would be resolved within three to five days.

Areas impacted by the water boil advisory include:

Puddledock Rd.

Temple Avenue

Jefferson Point Apartments

Middle Road

The Meadows Subdivision

Prince George Dr.

Birchett Estates

Branchester Lakes

Lee Acres

Rolling Meadows

Commons Dr.

Laurel Spring Rd.

Courts Dr. (Court House area)

Tinsley Charter

Baxter Ridge

Commonwealth Acres

Route 460

South Point Business Park

Clements Junior High

Prince George High School

Beasley Elementary School

Walton Elementary School

Central Wellness Center