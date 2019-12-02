Michelle Obama to appear in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Michelle Obama is coming to Richmond. The former First Lady is scheduled to appear at The Richmond Forum on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
The special program will “benefit speech and debate programs in the region’s public middle and high schools.”
Click here for details on how to obtain tickets to Michelle Obama’s appearance.
37.540725 -77.436048