Capitol Police honors employees with military service pins

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Capitol Police has unveiled a small but significant change to officers’ uniforms that will honor their military service.

The division is recognizing all employees, officers and civilians, who have served in the military or are continuing to serve by giving each a round, 1-inch-diameter pin, representing their respective service branch.

“The decision to put one’s country above yourself is not to be taken lightly,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police Chief, “and I’m glad we found a way to honor that sacrifice by our employees.”

Pike, who is an U.S. Army veteran, says one-fourth (31) of the division’s 125 employees are eligible to wear the pins.

The Capitol Police program took effect Dec. 1.