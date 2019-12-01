Watch out for bogus ads, dummy websites and untrustworthy sellers on Cyber Monday, BBB warns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanksgiving has passed and holiday deals and steals are in full effect.

Cyber Monday has become one of the top shopping days with consumers spending a record $7.9 billion in 2018. But according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), online shoppers need to be on high alert.

"I didn’t really think about scammers taking advantage of Cyber Monday, but now that I think about it, it does make sense," VCU student Savarna Pahari said.

In fact, the BBB recommends consumers to look out for misleading advertisements, lookalike websites and untrustworthy sellers.

Pahari said she is going to watch out for those scams.

"I try to be conscientious and avoid any obvious scams, like trusted brands that people see, but maybe there are some scammers mocking it," Pahari said. "I try to read reviews before I buy things, I think that's really important to listen to other consumers."

The BBB Bureau also suggests watching out for fake reviews by looking at the language the reviews are written in and making sure the reviews have a verified purchase stamp.

